UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, Game Preview

UCLA vs Stanford How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 6:00 ET

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, CA

How To Watch: Pac-12 Network

Record: UCLA (2-1), Stanford (2-1)

UCLA vs Stanford Game Preview

Why UCLA Will Win

Stanford’s defense isn’t doing enough to get into the backfield.

It didn’t have to do too much to get by Vanderbilt, but overall it’s an issue that the pass rush isn’t there and there’s not enough disruption to matter. It also doesn’t help for a run defense that’s giving up yards in chunks.

The Bruins might be the best in the Pac-12 at generating a pass rush, but Vanderbilt ran for 247 yards last week and averaged 5.6 yards per carry. That came a week after USC averaged 5.6 yards per run, and that came a week after Kansas State rolled for 6.5 yards per carry with three scores.

UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet is averaging 10.5 yards per carry with six scores. He and Brittain Brown will take over for big, big yards.

Why Stanford Will Win

So what went wrong? How did UCLA go from being America’s darling after beating LSU to being totally unable to lock down late in the loss to Fresno State?

The pass defense is a problem.

It got hit hard by LSU, and two weeks later it was Jake Haener who went off, throwing for 455 yards including the amazing game-winning comeback drive in the final moments.

Stanford’s offense struggled in the opener against Kansas State, and then Tanner McKee took over the full-time quarterbacking gig. Now on the year he has hit 71% of his throws averaging over eight yards per pass with five scores and no picks.

He’s going to bomb away against the Bruins as long as the line can give him the time.

What’s Going To Happen

So what do you like better, the Stanford passing game or the UCLA ground attack?

UCLA’s defense might have a whole slew of flaws, but credit Haener and Fresno State for getting the win last week with brilliant play – the Bruins should be far stronger in this.

The offense still worked last week, and it’ll do just enough on the ground to overcome a massive day from McKee and the Cardinal passing game.

It’ll be fun.

UCLA vs Stanford Prediction, Line

UCLA 38, Stanford 34

Line: UCLA -4.5, o/u: 58.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

