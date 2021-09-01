UCF vs Boise State Prediction, Game Preview

UCF vs Boise State prediction and game preview.

UCF vs Boise State Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

Network: ESPN

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

UCF (0-0) vs Boise State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Boise State Will Win

New head coach Andy Avalos is about to bring in a high-octane passing attack – at least that’s the hope – with the talent and ability to keep up with teams just like UCF.

The Broncos have an outstanding receiving corps, a terrific quarterback in Hank Bachmeier – at least when he’s healthy – or Jack Sears, and the experience up front to come up with a stronger overall year. The O was already strong, and now it should be even more explosive.

On the other side, Avalos – the former Oregon defensive coordinator – has a loaded group with nine starters back on one of the Mountain West’s best defenses. The linebacking corps is experienced enough and talented enough to keep the UCF ground game from cranking out the home runs it wants to, but …

Why UCF Will Win

Boise State has a little bit of work to do.

It’s still going to be one of the Mountain West’s best teams – if not the star of stars – and it’s got the talent to quickly get past a few of the 2020 issues, but the ground game needs to prove it can get rumbling again. The bigger problem could be a secondary that has to crank it up at corner and come up with more big plays – not a plus against this UCF passing game.

New Knight head man Gus Malzahn inherits an attack that averaged 568 yards and 42 points per game, and he should be able to tweak things up just enough to matter.

Expect more from the running game – even against what should be a brick wall of a Boise State defensive front – and a whole lot of quick, big plays in a high-energy attack.

No, the defense isn’t going to be special – Boise State will have its moments – but it’s loaded with experience and brings in a few nice parts from the transfer portal. As long as it holds serve once in a while, the offense will take care of the rest.

What’s Going To Happen

Be ticked off if this isn’t a blast.

Not to fire with faint praise, but call this an elimination game in the race for the Group of Five’s spot in the New Year’s Six bowls. More importantly, consider this a showcase game for all of those conferences – what’s up, Big 12? – that desperately needs to find expansion partners.

Both defenses will be fine at times throughout the season, but this will be about the offensive fun.

Expect over 600 passing yards between the two, wild mood swings, and a whole lot of big plays in what turns out to be one of the best games of Week 1.

At home, UCF will get just a bit more out of its offense in the fourth quarter, but it’ll take a late defensive stop to get out of the Bounce House alive.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

UCF vs Boise State Prediction, Line

UCF 43, Boise State 38

UCF -4, o/u: 71

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule