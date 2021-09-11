UCF vs Bethune Cookman Prediction, Game Preview

UCF vs Bethune Cookman prediction and game preview.

UCF vs Bethune Cookman Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 6:30 ET

Venue: Bounce House, Orlando, FL

Network: ESPN+

UCF (1-0) vs Bethune Cookman (0-1) Game Preview

Why Bethune Cookman Will Win

The Wildcats have a decent enough passing game to keep up the pace a bit.

Shannon Patrick isn’t going to run much, but he’ll push the ball down the field – the O came up with several big plays in the 38-28 lost to UTEP – and there’s enough of a running game to make UCF care.

As long as the mistakes stop – they turned the ball over twice and got hit with 12 penalties – they should be competitive, but …

Why UCF Will Win

Here comes Isaiah Bowser.

The former Northwestern running back took over the 36-31 win over Boise State with 172 yards and a score on 33 carries. Welcome to the Gus Malzahn era.

Dillon Gabriel and the passing game did their part, but the pounding up front took over the game. On the other side, the run defense held the Broncos to just 20 yards on the ground even though there weren’t any sacks or a whole slew of plays in the backfield.

Bowser will likely have a limited workload after a few drives, but the rest of the UCF running game should work, too.

What’s Going To Happen

Welcome to the new world of Big 12 and Power Five status, UCF. It’s about time they gave you a call.

That’s not happening until 2024, but the Louisville game is just a few days away on Friday. Get in, score fast, rest everyone on a short week.

UCF vs Bethune Cookman Prediction, Line

UCF 52. Bethune Cookman 7

Line: UCF -41, o/u: 63.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

