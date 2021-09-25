UAB vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

UAB vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Yulman Stadium, New Orleans, LA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: UAB (2-1), Tulane (1-2)

UAB vs Tulane Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

Can UAB translate the performances against the mediocre into a big game against a good team?

The Georgia game doesn’t count – that’s a whole other level.

The Blazers destroyed Jacksonville State – to be fair, the Gamecocks beat Florida State – and North Texas, and now it gets a battle against a Tulane team that has a good offense but has to stop getting hit with so many penalties and has to prove it can deal with a downfield passing game.

UAB is bombing away, averaging over 19 yards per throw all while doing a great job of holding on to the ball and controlling the clock. The efficient passing game combined with Tulane’s mistakes – there are turnover issues, too – might be enough to pull this off.

Why Tulane Will Win

Tulane is finally back at home. Meanwhile, in a weird twist, it has played more games in Birmingham than the University of Alabama-Birmingham.

Thanks to Hurricane Ida, the Green Wave played their first three games away from home, and two of them were against Oklahoma and Ole Miss. Meanwhile, UAB started out the season with its first game played an hour down the road in Montgomery, and then went on the road for its next two games.

Its first home game isn’t until October against Liberty.

On the field, UAB has a strange way of not being able to convert on third downs. That didn’t matter against Jacksonville State or North Texas, but being 1-of-11 against Georgia ended that in a hurry.

Tulane has the offensive balance to keep up, helped by UAB’s inability to do too much in the backfield. Throw in the Blazers’ problem with turnovers, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Tulane gets the home win with the offensive parts working and the defense getting a breather after the Ole Miss problems.

UAB has enough talent to pull this off – and it’s probably going to win the Conference USA title – but the Green Wave will bring way too much pressure to let the downfield plays develop.

UAB vs Tulane Prediction, Line

Tulane 34, UAB 26

Line: Tulane -3.5, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

