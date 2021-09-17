UAB vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview

UAB vs North Texas prediction and game preview.

UAB vs North Texas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

Network: Stadium

UAB (1-1) vs North Texas (1-1) Game Preview

Why UAB Will Win

Don’t take anything away from the 56-7 loss to Georgia. UAB is really, really good. It’s not national championship good.

This is still one of the most experienced Group of Five teams with the talent to take another Conference USA title. Now it gets to play someone more its own size, and it should be able to move the ball at will on a North Texas defense that’s been awful against the run and gives up 477 yards per game overall.

The Mean Green have firepower, and the D is a wee bit improved after last year’s disaster, but it’s all still going to be a work in progress.

UAB will be able to rumble at will on the ground. However …

Why North Texas Will Win

UAB wasn’t great at converting on third downs against Jacksonville State.

Going 1-of-11 against Georgia is one thing, but the offense sputtered to keep things moving against the Gamecocks, converting just 3-of-9 tries for an offense that hasn’t been as sharp as it should be.

North Texas might not have the defense, but former North Carolina QB Jace Ruder threw for 366 yards against SMU with a whole lot of big plays down the field. At home, the Mean Green should come up with the offensive pop to set the pace – UAB still has to prove it can keep up.

What’s Going To Happen

UAB will keep up.

Give credit for a 31-0 win over the same Jacksonville State team that won at Florida State, and again, losing to Georgia is losing at Georgia.

North Texas will come up with a whole lot of yards, but it’ll have problems putting the biscuit in the basket. It only came up with 12 points against SMU despite rolling up over 500 yards.

Once again, turnovers will be a problem for the Mean Green.

UAB vs North Texas Prediction, Line

UAB 38, North Texas 17

Line: UAB -12, o/u: 57.5

