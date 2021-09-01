Tulsa vs UC Davis Prediction, Game Preview

Tulsa vs UC Davis prediction and game preview.

Tulsa vs UC Davis Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Chapman Stadium, Tulsa, OK

Network: ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Tulsa (0-0) vs UC Davis (0-0) Game Preview

Why UC Davis Will Win

The Aggies know how to run the ball.

They don’t necessarily dominate the time of possession battle, but they’re great at keeping the chains moving with manageable third down opportunities, and they’re able to bust off runs in chunks.

3-2 in the FCS spring session, they averaged 226 rushing yards per game and balance it all out with an efficient passing attack. The running back combination of Lan Larison and Ulonzo Gilliam will average over five yards per carry this season, the defense has a strong pass rush, and it’s an experienced enough team to not beat itself with a whole slew of mistakes.

However …

Why Tulsa Will Win

The Tulsa run defense should be a rock.

Heart-and-soul linebacker Zaven Collins might be gone, but the main men on the defensive front return to go along with the solid veterans in the linebacking corps.

UC Davis has enough of a passing game to keep things moving at times, but if it’s not running well, there’s a problem.

On the other side, the Golden Hurricane offensive front gets everyone back and should do some pounding away of its own. With RB Shamari Brooks back from his knee injury, Tulsa has its star to work around – he’ll lead a deep group of backs – and …

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

Tulsa is going to outrush UC Davis.

It’s not going to be anything pretty, but the Golden Hurricane will control the game on the ground, get a strong performance out of the defense, and will methodically push their way to a good first win to ease in the new parts to an already good team.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

Tulsa vs UC Davis Prediction, Line

Tulsa 37, UC Davis 13

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– Week 1 College Football Schedule