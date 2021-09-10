Tulane vs Morgan State Prediction, Game Preview

Tulane vs Morgan State prediction and game preview.

Tulane vs Morgan State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Legion Field, Birmingham, AL

Network: ESPN+

Tulane (0-1) vs Morgan State (0-1) Game Preview

Why Morgan State Will Win

Just how much will Tulane be looking ahead to the date at Ole Miss next week, and just how much will it matter that the team is still on the road thanks to Hurricane Ida?

The Green Wave gave Oklahoma everything it could handle late in a 40-35 win, but instead to getting to start out their season at home – like they were supposed to do against OU – this is in Birmingham, AL.

The Morgan State defense isn’t all that bad – it’s going to be good this year against the run with a decent front line – but …

Why Tulane Will Win

Morgan State’s offense is awful.

The Bears were dropped by Towson 31-0 with just 142 yards of total offense with stalled drive after stalled drive – it’s not going to start working this week against a Tulane defense that stuffed Oklahoma to 3.3 yards per carry.

Tulane got down too big against Oklahoma in the first half and couldn’t get the running game going, but that changes this week.

What’s Going To Happen

Tulane won’t need any sort of a late rally.

The offense will score on its first four drives, the Morgan State offense will try to press with the passing game, and that’s going to make everything worse.

Tulane vs Morgan State Prediction, Line

Tulane 52, Morgan State 0

