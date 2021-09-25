Troy vs ULM prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25
Troy vs ULM How To Watch
Date: Saturday, September 25
Game Time: 8:00 ET
Venue: Malone Stadium, Monroe, LA
How To Watch: ESPN+
Record: Troy (2-1), ULM (1-1)
Troy vs ULM Game Preview
Why Troy Will Win
The defense has been stifling.
Troy could use a little more offense – the passing game has been okay, but the O doesn’t make it easy on itself – with the defense taking over with a slew of big plays, nothing happening through the air, and a pass rush that gets into the backfield in bunches.
ULM has a hard time moving the chains, there’s little downfield passing attack in the first two games, and the ground game managed just 111 yards so far.
This isn’t the game when the O gets healthy.
Why ULM Will Win
The Troy offense doesn’t get much on the ground.
It couldn’t get anything consistently going against Liberty, and Southern Miss held the attack to just 49 yards.
ULM has a whole slew of problems, but was able to keep the Jackson State ground game in check. It’s not hurting itself with big turnovers or mistakes. In this, just not screwing up will be everything.
Troy doesn’t have enough of an O overcome giveaways.
What’s Going To Happen
Can ULM get anything going offensively?
Troy won’t blow the doors off the Warhawks, but they’ll be steady enough to get out to an early lead and let the defense take care of the rest. It won’t be anything pretty, but the Trojans will happily take 3-1.
Troy vs ULM Prediction, Line
Troy 30, ULM 10
Line: Troy -24, o/u: 50
ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5
Must See Rating: 2
