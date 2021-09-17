Troy vs Southern Miss Prediction, Game Preview

Troy vs Southern Miss prediction and game preview.

Troy vs Southern Miss Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: MM Roberts Stadium, Hattiesburg, MS

Network: ESPN+

Troy (1-1) vs Southern Miss (1-1) Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

Troy gave a push to a very, very good Liberty team in a 21-13 loss.

The defense is outstanding, it’s holding running games in check, and it has enough offensive parts to own third downs all while not turning the ball over.

It’s a well-coached, veteran team that’s not giving up big plays through the air and should be able to keep the still-emerging Southern Miss offense in check.

The Golden Eagles aren’t doing anything on third downs because of an inefficient passing game without much of a threat down the field. There’s plenty of dinking and dunking going on, and the midrange throws were there in the blowout win over Grambling, but the Troy defense is a whole different animal.

Why Southern Miss Will Win

The win over Grambling was encouraging.

Southern Miss got star RB Frank Gore Jr. loose for 162 yards, Trey Lowe had an effective passing game – even if there wasn’t anything explosive – and the offense started to move.

This is all going to be a work in progress as Will Hall is just getting his era going, but the pass rush is solid, there are a whole lot of plays being made in the backfield, and there’s hope if the team can get off to a hot start at home.

However …

What’s Going To Happen

Southern Miss has a turnover issue early on.

Troy hasn’t been air tight, but it’s been able to generate four takeaways in the first two games, the defense has been great overall, and the offensive balance should be just enough to pull this off.

On the other side, the Golden Eagles have five turnovers so far, and the passing game isn’t effective enough to push through after getting down early.

Troy vs Southern Miss Prediction, Line

Troy 27, Southern Miss 13

Line: Troy -10.5, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

