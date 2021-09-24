Toledo vs Ball State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Toledo vs Ball State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Scheumann Stadium, Muncie, IN

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Toledo (1-2), Ball State (2-1)

Toledo vs Ball State Game Preview

Why Toledo Will Win

What the hell was that?

Ball State came back loaded with experience and talent from the 2020 MAC Championship team, and it sputtered in a win over Western Illinois go start. And then …

Pfffffffft. The air went totally out of the balloon with a blowout loss to Penn State – but that was expected. The 45-12 loss to Wyoming, though, was a disaster.

All of a sudden. there’s no running game, nothing is happening down the field with the passing attack, and the defense isn’t doing a thing against anyone who can throw.

However …

Why Ball State Will Win

What the hell was that?

Toledo did a great job of battling Notre Dame in a 32-29 loss – looking every bit the part of one of the MAC’s best teams, and then …

Pfffffffft. The air went totally out of the balloon with a disastrous 22-9 loss to an awful Colorado State team. There wasn’t any running game, the 11 penalties were par for the course for a team that’s been hit with 34 flags in three games, and the O managed 295 total yards.

Ball State might not be playing all that great lately, but it’s not getting penalized with just 13 so far.

What’s Going To Happen

The MAC season brings renewal.

Both of these teams are good enough to potentially win the MAC title, and both of them are coming back from their horrible Saturday losses.

Toledo is a bit more consistent offensively – at least through the air – and Ball State can’t seem to get anything consistently going.

Flags will keep Toledo from finding a groove, but they’ll get back faster to what it should be than Ball State will.

Toledo vs Ball State Prediction, Line

Toledo 30, Ball State 23

Line: Toledo -5, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

