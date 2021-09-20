Think, Know, Believe After Week 3: College Football Daily Cavalcade

College Football Daily Cavalcade: What I think, what I know, and what I believe after a fantastic Week 3.

Sorry if this take sucks, it’s not my fault …

It would’ve been better, but like Nick Saban’s defense, there were “a lot of mental errors.”

I’m still honestly wondering what wearing white t-shirts has to do with being loud and jacked up for a huge national night game with Auburn.

More Cavalcade fun will be coming over the next few weeks once conference play settles in and there aren’t 319 games against FCS teams to deal with, but until then, we continue with America’s favorite gimmick college football piece – what I think, what I know, and what I believe.

I think … the Fresno State vs. UCLA ending might be the best final few minutes of any college football game this season, made even more legendary because …

I know … only about 12 people outside of the Rose Bowl actually saw it. Most of America was sleeping, and the part that was awake likely didn’t have access to the Pac-12 Network. It’s 2021, and too many people went to the modern version of the transistor radio – hitting refresh on some form of statcast.

I believe … there’s something totally hipster cool about the Pac-12 not making its product easily available to consume. It’s the deep cuts of college sports.

Because you missed it …

What a gutsy performance from @jakehaener10 Haener threw two TDs in the final three minutes after suffering an injury to lead @FresnoStateFB to a 40-37 victory over No. 13/13 UCLA — the first victory over a top-15 non-conference team for the MW since 2014!#AtThePeak | #GoDogs pic.twitter.com/8qvgNTwZU1 — Mountain West (@MountainWest) September 19, 2021

I think … when Gus Johnson is on – and he’s not trying to force it during the normal flow of the broadcast – he’s amazing because of his sincere excitement in the big moment.

I know … I needed him on the Travis Kelce touchdown against Baltimore on Sunday night.

I believe … this is EXACTLY how everyone in America reacted at the same time.

PICKED OFF!@OU_Football's defense comes up with an incredible INT! pic.twitter.com/sKFUa8167A — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 18, 2021

I think … it was 4th and 18 …

I know … the play by D.J. Graham might be the greatest interception I’ve ever seen, but …

I believe … the smarter play, for field position, would’ve been to simply bat the ball down. Instead, the Sooners were stuck inside their own five.

I think … this Heisman race has been a big, dull dud so far.

I know … any time there’s a very good offensive player on the field, the announcing team will argue that he’s a “legitimate Heisman candidate” – even though he has no realistic shot.

I believe … next week, Ole Miss QB Matt Corral has a chance to Johnny Manziel this thing when his team goes to Alabama.

I think … Michigan really is that good, and it might be the best version yet under Jim Harbaugh.

I know … it might drop a game against a brutal Big Ten road slate of Wisconsin, Penn State, Michigan State, Maryland, and Nebraska, but it’ll win enough to be a factor in the East race.

I believe … Ohio State is actually amazing, but it’s playing like a flaming bag of meh just to punk Michigan and its fans into thinking they have a shot this year.

I think … this year couldn’t possibly be more of a blast so far.

I know … there are going to be about 812 more curveballs along the way to create more fun, and then …

I believe … the College Football Playoff will be probably be Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma.

I think … Florida had the puck on its stick with a chance to tie up the No. 1 team in the country.

I know … that’s NOT how Dan Mullen and the coaching staff envisioned the execution of the play.

I believe … if Alabama is the be-all-end-all No. 1, then Florida should be ranked somewhere in the top five.

I think … the not-called-a-Cocktail-Party is going to be a thing.

I know … the winner of Florida vs. Georgia in a few weeks is still deep in the College Football Playoff discussion no matter what happens in the SEC championship.

I believe … the College Football Playoff committee wouldn’t put Florida in even if it’s 11-2 with those two losses coming to unquestioned No. 1 Alabama.

I think … USC turned out to be just fine in the first week after the Clay Helton era.

I know … it took WAY too long to get going in the 45-14 win over Washington State.

I believe … we’re now entering the Jaxson Dart era of USC football.

I think … there was no way to make the Nick Saban AFLAC ads more cringeworthy performance art, but it happened.

I know … the AFLAC people did the impossible and made Deion Sanders look like a dork.

I believe … I’m still not entirely sure what AFLAC is or does.

I think … there are serious people out there who really and truly believe that Deion Sanders should and could be the next USC head football coach.

I know … that falls into an all-time “good luck with that” category, because …

I believe … there are few people in the history of the planet who like being questioned or challenged by the media less than “Coach” Prime.

I think … I still have the Deion jersey, two Deion posters, and a whole slew of Deion cards somewhere deep in the office closet.

I know … he was, and still is, my favorite college player of all-time.

I believe … at the very least he would recruit the hell out of USC.

I think … Deion Sanders will not be the next head coach at USC.

I know … Deion Sanders will not be the next head coach at USC.

I believe … Deion Sanders will not be the next head coach at USC.

I think … USC will pick someone other than James Franklin, Luke Fickell, Bob Stoops, Matt Campbell, or Chris Petersen to be its next head football coach.

I know … the fan base is going to want to fire him 30 seconds after the hiring is announced.

I believe … that head coach is going to make USC good at college football again, no matter who he is. But …

I think … I know who the right man for the USC head coaching job is.

I know … that you know who the right man for the USC head coaching job is.

I believe … you want to do it. USC wants to do it. The fan base wants to do it. We all know who the right answer is, but it’ll never, ever happen …

I think … I know it’s all going to be okay.

I know … I believe it’s all going to be okay.

I believe … I think it’s all going to be okay.

