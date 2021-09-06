Think, Know, Believe After Week 1: College Football Daily Cavalcade

College Football Daily Cavalcade: What I think, what I know, and what I believe after a fantastic Week 1.

College Football Daily Cavalcade

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Sorry if this take sucks, it’s not my fault …

Along with those who pretend to be offended as a hobby, I’m also outraged by Brian Kelly’s remarks after the Florida State game. It’s totally unacceptable that he failed to execute the John McKay execution line correctly.

Really, people … REALLY? You actually think Brian Kelly might have wanted the Notre Dame football team to be killed? But I digress …

After a fun and feisty Week 1 of the 2021 college football season, here we go with America’s favorite gimmick piece – what I think, what I know, and what I believe.

I think … these games are SOOOOOOO LONG. And because of that …

I know … the swings are wild in game after game. It’s easy to forget that these guys aren’t up to speed quite yet.

I believe … just keep a game relatively close, and you have a shot. Speaking of which …

I think … the second half of Notre Dame – Florida State was about as much fun as college football gets.

I know … Notre Dame is actually okay, but the FSU running game is going to be a thing.

I believe … the touchdown drive led by McKenzie Milton might turn out to be the best few minutes of the 2021 college football season.

I think … I did the impossible in my world.

I know … I have four screens going on a college football Saturday, along with social media rolling and people who contact me with random stuff, and …

I believe … I not only missed the end of Tulane vs. Oklahoma, but I somehow had no clue what happened until several hours later.

I think … the Sun Belt teams rated in the top 25 aren’t even close to being among the top 25 best teams in college football.

I know … Louisiana isn’t.

I believe … Appalachian State is the best Sun Belt team.

I think … it doesn’t matter if it’s the way you roll – and how successful the mindset is – you don’t need to throw 12 touchdown passes in a blowout. (Presbyterian took down mighty St. Andrews 84-43.)

I know … there’s something to the anti-punting strategy of head coach Kevin Kelley.

I believe … Kelley will soon be the head coach at some Group of Five program, and parts of his style will take the college football world by storm.

Week 1 Roundup: What It All Means

CFN 1-130 Rankings | Bowl Projections

Week 1 scoreboard, all the predictions

Week 2 opening lines projection

I think … it’s a really, really good thing for college football overall that UCLA beat LSU.

I know … it would be a really, really good thing for college football overall if Oregon beats Ohio State and Washington takes down Michigan.

I believe … the relevance of the 2021 Pac-12 outside of the LA schools is about to go bye-bye this weekend.

I think … the Arizona loss to BYU was the Pac-12’s only acceptable defeat of the six.

I know … the Pac-12 North was WAY too close to going 0-6.

I believe … the Pac-12 is ecstatic that 94% of normal American humans were asleep when the North went into full meltdown mode.

I think … they’re saying Big Nude Kickoff during every promo for that Big Noon Kickoff thing.

I know … it’s exhausting listening to the No. 1 FOX booth for four hours, and after it …

I believe … hearing Chris Fowler, Tim Brando, Sean McDonough, and/or Joe Tessitore call a game is like a warm comfy pillow. Now get off my lawn.

I think … it took about 4,289 tries to get something usable out of Nick Saban for those AFLAC ads.

I know … somewhere, there are outtakes, and …

I believe … they’re pure gold.

I think … I’m not going to pick Iowa just because it looked great against Indiana, and Iowa State played like a bag of poo for way too long against Northern Iowa, because …

I know … better than to assume Iowa State isn’t about to crank things up about 100 notches.

I believe … I’ll get the Iowa-Iowa State pick horribly wrong no matter which way I go.

I think … Maryland might actually be pretty good.

I know … Michigan State is going to be a problem for the East.

I believe … Rutgers is going to screw up one of the bigger teams in the East with a big day of takeaways.

I think … Penn State vs. Wisconsin was a gripping blast of a game.

I know … Clemson vs. Georgia was a gripping blast of a game.

I believe … amazing defensive fights are going to be more common this season as teams adjust to the zany offenses of the last few years.

I think … the targeting rule works just fine.

I know … defensive players and coaches figured out how to do what they do, and football keeps rolling right along.

I believe … the pro-brain injury faction of the sports world is weird.

I think … the Georgia defense pitched a whale of a game.

I know … DJ Uiagalelei is going to be in for a monster year, mainly because he doesn’t have to go against the Georgia D again.

I believe … Uiagalelei would’ve been the No. 2 pick in the draft had he been able to come out this year.

I think … I don’t care about whatever the latest NIL deal is.

I know … NIL is quickly going to become a problem – two words: incentive laden – even if it is a positive for college sports.

I believe … we’re going to be in for a whole lot of fun the moment a guy loses his deal because he’s not starting.

I think … some of the FCS teams that played spring ball had a massive advantage going into Week 1 vs. FBS teams.

I know … that doesn’t excuse Washington’s dead offense vs. Montana or Vanderbilt scoring three points against East Tennessee State.

I believe … I just saw South Dakota State walking by wearing Colorado State as a tasteful hat.

I think … this was about as amazing as an opening week could be. There were weird upsets, sensational games, tons of drama, and a good time was had by all.

I know … everyone appears to be a tad too cocky thinking everything is back to 100% normal.

I believe … I’m doing everything possible to remain in a state of piano-won’t-fall-on-the-2021-season’s-head cognitive dissonance as I attempt to enjoy it all.

I think … I know it’s all going to be okay.

I know … I believe it’s all going to be okay.

I believe … I think it’s all going to be okay.