Texas vs Rice Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Rice prediction and game preview.

Texas vs Rice Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium, Austin, TX

Network: Longhorn Network

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas (1-1) vs Rice (0-2) Game Preview

Why Rice Will Win

Rice hasn’t been able to get the offense going, and there hasn’t been much fun in losses to Arkansas and Houston, but it really is a decent team that should be far more dangerous as the season goes on.

It also helps to be catching Texas before the Big 12 season starts.

Yeah, the Longhorns will be fired up after getting whacked by Arkansas, but the game exposed a slew of issues. The run defense struggled to come up with a big stop, the offense was inconsistent, and Rice somehow has to run the ball and and come up with third down stops to take advantage of both issues.

The pass rush hasn’t been bad, and the pieces are there to start running better and do more to control the clock. Generate pressure, don’t turn the ball over, hope Texas presses and makes mistakes – Rice has to do that, but …

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Texas Will Win

Rice hasn’t had a lick of luck so far offensively.

The ground attack is supposed to be a factor after years of trying to put it all together under head coach Mike Bloomgren, QB Luke McCaffrey threw three picks in last week’s 44-7 loss to Houston, and there isn’t enough happening to move the chains.

Worse yet, the defense isn’t getting off the field. Arkansas and Houston combined to convert 46% of their third down tries, the D isn’t generating enough takeaways to make up for the problems, and the special teams are screwing up, too.

Rice just isn’t tight enough to put together the perfect performance needed to pull this off.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

No, Texas, there’s no need to panic quite yet.

The Arkansas game was a disaster defensively, and it showed how far there is to go to get from good to elite, but there’s enough talent to roll though this and go into the Big 12 season with some momentum.

The quarterback juggling of Casey Thompson and Hudson Card will get all of the attention, but the defense is the real story. It needs to pitch a good game after getting ripped through by the Hogs, and it will.

Rice will continue to have problems moving the ball, it won’t do enough on third downs, and Texas will start to look the part again with ease.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Texas vs Rice Prediction, Line

Texas 41, Rice 10

Line: Texas -25.5, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings