Texas vs Arkansas Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Arkansas prediction and game preview.

Texas vs Arkansas Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Razorback Stadium, Fayetteville, AR

Network: ESPN

Texas (1-0) vs Arkansas (1-0) Game Preview

Why Texas Will Win

Texas didn’t get enough credit for what it did on Saturday.

Louisiana was the darling of the cheeky rankings crowd. It’s a fine team with a great coach, but it’s a bit overloved because of a 2020 great record highlighted by an opening week win over Iowa State.

And Texas rolled with relative ease after getting through the rust-shaking first half.

New head coach Steve Sarkisian got a big day out of new starting QB Hudson Card, Bijan Robinson looked and played like the superstar running back he is, and it was a 20-point win over the – supposed – 23rd-best team in college football.

The pass rush was great, the run defense was terrific against a team that had to run the ball, and now it gets an Arkansas team that couldn’t stop committing penalties in the 38-17 win over Rice – sinning 13 times – and struggled with is passing game. But …

Why Arkansas Will Win

The Hogs ran well.

This isn’t going to be a high-octane passing team, and it took WAY too long to get going – Rice was up 17-7 midway through the third quarter – but the defense locked up, the running game started rolling, and the lines took over.

KJ Jefferson is a good quarterback who’ll be dangerous on the move and has enough of a downfield passing arm to stretch the field a bit. He needs to be good, and the Hog linebackers have to be great.

Arkansas stuffed Rice for 81 yards and didn’t allow a run over seven yards. It’s going to get after Robinson from the start and make Card win the game.

What’s Going To Happen

Arkansas will be jacked at home with a chance to make a massive national statement in the Sam Pittman era.

It took a while to get going last week, but expect the lines to play great from the start, Jefferson to keep things moving and give the Longhorn linebackers fits, and …

Texas will D up when it has to in the second half.

The Louisiana game was an almost perfect trial run for Arkansas. Texas was able to keep the Ragin’ Cajun ground game from going off, and it’s going to make Jefferson throw to pull this off.

Arkansas will have the ball late with a chance to win, but it’ll stall.

Texas vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Texas 34, Arkansas 30

Line: Texas -6.5, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

