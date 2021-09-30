Texas Tech vs West Virginia prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Texas Tech vs West Virginia How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown, WV

How To Watch: ESPN2

Record: Texas Tech (3-1), West Virginia (2-2)

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Game Preview

Why Texas Tech Will Win

The passing game still works.

The Red Raider offense lost QB Tyler Shough to a collarbone injury in the loss to Texas, but Henry Colombi is a veteran who can run a big and threw for 324 yards and three scores with big play after big play.

Yeah, it was a 70-35 loss and the Longhorns started to take it easy, but Texas Tech still managed over 500 yards for the second straight week.

Last week’s game was rough, but the Red Raiders have a veteran defense that’s far better than it plays, allowing fewer than 300 yards in two of the three games before the debacle in Austin.

West Virginia doesn’t have the passing game to keep up in a game like this if Colombi and company get hot early. However …

Why West Virginia Will Win

Here comes the West Virginia pass rush.

Texas Tech has a bit of a running game – it’ll find a way to get to around 100 yards – and the offense is good at getting the ball out of the quarterback’s hands in a hurry, but the Mountaineers are great at getting behind the line.

West Virginia is more about control than going back and forth in shootouts. It was able to hang around with Oklahoma in the 16-13 loss, and it beat Virginia Tech with just enough of an offensive balance to matter.

The offense should have the ball for at least 33 minutes – it’ll dominate the time of possession battle as long as Colombi isn’t sharp on his third down throws.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas Tech is much, much better than it showed against Texas, and West Virginia has more of an offense than it showed against Oklahoma.

It’ll be a relatively low scoring fight with the Mountaineer D doing a lot of bending but little breaking in a much-needed home win with road games at Baylor and TCU up next.

Texas Tech vs West Virginia Prediction, Line

West Virginia 27, Texas Tech 23

Line: West Virginia -7, o/u: 56

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

