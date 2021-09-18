Texas State vs Incarnate Word Prediction, Game Preview

Texas State vs Incarnate Word prediction and game preview.

Texas State vs Incarnate Word Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Bobcat Stadium, San Marcos, TX

Network: ESPN3

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas State (1-1) vs Incarnate Word (1-1) Game Preview

Why Incarnate Word Will Win

The Cardinals have a passing game to worry about.

Cameron Ward threw three touchdown passes in the easy win over Prairie View A&M last week after throwing for four scores and 352 yards in the overtime loss to Youngstown State. The receiving corps is deep, there’s a running game to worry about, and everything keeps moving.

Texas State might be fun, but it’s not getting enough consistency out of the passing game – there’s just nothing big happening down the field.

The Bobcat D doesn’t get into the backfield enough to matter, there’s no real pass rush so far, and …

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Texas State Will Win

Texas State was able to get by FIU in overtime last week with a wee bit of balance on offense. It took advantage of its chances – taking the ball away three times without turning it over – and there shouldn’t be a problem with mistakes this week against UIW.

It’s a seasoned team after battling with Baylor – it finds ways to stay in games even when things aren’t working. This week, it all has to start with trying to pound on a suspect Cardinal run defense giving up 245 yards per game.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State plays to its competition, and that might happen this week, too.

UIW has enough of an offense to make this fun throughout, but the defense will buckle in the second half as a the Texas State offense finally wakes up. It might not be anything pretty, but the Bobcats will take their first 2-1 start since 2013.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Texas State vs Incarnate Word Prediction, Line

Texas State 37, Incarnate Word 24

Line: Texas State -9, o/u: 64.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings