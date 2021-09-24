Texas State vs Eastern Michigan prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Texas State vs Eastern Michigan How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Rynearson Stadium, Ypsilanti, MI

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Texas State (1-2), Eastern Michigan (2-1)

Texas State vs Eastern Michigan Game Preview

Why Texas State Will Win

The Bobcats have some interesting parts to a funky offense. They’re able to play up or down to the competition, and they’re not going to be phased by going to Ypsilanti, Michigan.

They’re 1-0 on the road – beating FIU – and 0-2 at home.

The O moves fast with a good tempo, the defense is good at taking the ball away, and this is a team full of older players who should be able to hold up on the lines. The D should be able to deal with the middling EMU running game.

However …

Why Eastern Michigan Will Win

Things aren’t quite going right if you lose to Incarnate Word.

Texas State got bombed on by the Cardinals, and now Eastern Michigan should do the same.

The Bobcat offense has its moments, but it’s not nearly consistent enough. Eastern Michigan’s O was fine against St. Francis and great against UMass, but the overall stats aren’t great because it played Wisconsin.

Cincinnati transfer Ben Bryant turned it loose against UMass, and he should be able to against Texas State’s struggling secondary.

What’s Going To Happen

Texas State has the ability to rise up and play great – it worked in the win over FIU – but Eastern Michigan will be too strong at home. Bryant will be good, the punting game will be great – don’t blow this off; the Eagles will win the field position battle – and quietly, they’ll have a nice 3-1 start.

Texas State vs Eastern Michigan Prediction, Line

Eastern Michigan 34, Texas State 26

Line: Eastern Michigan -6.5, o/u: 62.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 2

