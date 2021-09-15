Texas A&M vs New Mexico Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs New Mexico prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs New Mexico Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

Network: SEC Network/ESPN+

Texas A&M (2-0) vs New Mexico (2-0) Game Preview

Why New Mexico Will Win

The Lobos are on a run.

The program was a disaster with a 5-31 record until early December of last year. Beating Wyoming and Fresno State to close out last year was great, and starting out with wins over Houston Baptist and New Mexico State was nice. It’s the first four-game winning streak for the program since 2004.

So what’s going right? There aren’t a slew of mistakes and turnovers, the run defense has been great, and the team has found a knack to make timely big plays.

Texas A&M, on the other hand, came very, very, very close to losing to Colorado last week – winning 10-7 – when it couldn’t come up with any big plays of its own. Now the offense will be without QB Haynes King after he got hurt, there hasn’t been the same pop overall, and turnovers are a problem with five in two games.

The Lobos need to take advantage of every opportunity.

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Yeah, New Mexico is on a four-game winning streak going back to last year, but it gets to deal with an angry team that’s about to try to make a statement after the clunker in Boulder.

The offense might be a bit of a mess – there wasn’t any real running game against Colorado – but the defense has been great so far. It bent a bit against the Buffs, but it only allowed an early touchdown and that was it.

The same thing happened against Kent State, allowing 226 yards on the ground but just one score. The defense will come through when it has to.

The offense isn’t as bad as it looked against Colorado. There are way too many good weapons and playmakers to keep being so inconsistent. However, the quarterback play has to be fine without King.

What’s Going To Happen

Former Kentucky QB Terry Wilson has been great so far for New Mexico. He’s been accurate, he’s keeping the chains moving, and he’s not making mistakes.

And now he’ll be swarmed over.

Like Kent State and Colorado, New Mexico will move the ball enough to be a bother, but drive after drive will stall.

Texas A&M vs New Mexico Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 45, New Mexico 10

Line: Texas A&M -29.5, o/u: 50.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2

