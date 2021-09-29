Texas A&M vs Mississippi State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Texas A&M vs Mississippi State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Kyle Field, College Station, TX

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Mississippi State (2-2), Texas A&M (3-1)

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Game Preview

Why Mississippi State Will Win

Things are starting to work, even with two straight losses.

The defense hasn’t been a problem since Mike Leach took over. The Bulldogs continue to be fantastic against the run, they’re great at getting the D off the field, and they have yet to allow over 370 yards in a game.

The offensive side might not be doing a thing down the field, and there’s no running game, but the passing attack is putting up close to 350 yards per game and it’s able to control the clock and the tempo.

Meanwhile, Texas A&M has zero offensive spark.

It’s one thing to play a deliberate, controlled style, but the results have to be there for all the work. The O couldn’t do much of anything against Colorado, and with the Arkansas game there for the taking, the Aggies managed just 272 yards in the 20-10 loss.

Get up early on A&M and it might not have the ability to bounce back.

Why Texas A&M Will Win

No, really. Mississippi State can’t do anything downfield with its midrange passing attack.

A&M’s defense continues to be everything it was supposed to be. Arkansas was able to come up with a few big plays with a day full of offensive balance, but it didn’t get a whole lot of help from the offensive side. At home, the D will do its part, and now it’s time for the other side of the ball to pound away.

NC State has a decent running game against the mediocre, and the same goes for Memphis – albeit with a difference style – but Mississippi State has yet to face anyone who can line up and blast away.

The offensive line has been a sore spot for A&M, but even with the overall struggles the ground game hasn’t been that bad. It’s averaging over five yards per carry and was effective against Arkansas, but there just weren’t enough carries.

In this, A&M has to hold the ball enough to stop the Mississippi State time of possession stranglehold, and it has to run the ball at least 30 times.

What’s Going To Happen

Don’t expect fireworks in what should be a tough, intense game between two teams desperate to come up with a bounce back win.

Considering what’s coming up soon for each side, this is a big deal.

At home, A&M will get a huge day out of the D. Mississippi State will dink and dunk, but they passes won’t go anywhere with the Aggies getting physical enough to hold serve on third downs.

It’ll be slow and go for the A&M offense, but the running game will be okay and the field position battle will tilt its way. It won’t be what Aggie fans are hoping for in terms of dominance, but after the loss to the Hogs, just getting the W will be enough.

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 23, Mississippi State 17

Line: Texas A&M -7, o/u: 46

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

