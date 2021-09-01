Texas A&M vs Kent State Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs Kent State prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M (0-0) vs Kent State (0-0) Game Preview

Why Kent State Will Win

Who led the nation in total offense last season? Alabama? Nope. Clemson? Nope. Kent State averaged over 600 yards and 50 points per game with a high-powered attack that gets just about everyone back.

The FlashFast style is just dangerous enough to make this fun, and it starts with the guy who could be among the best quarterbacks the Aggies will face all year.

Dustin Crum hit 74% of his passes last year – and continued to run well – as he turned into an interesting pro prospect under Sean Lewis, soon to be one of the hotter head coaches going.

The Golden Flashes get everyone back on an All-MAC-caliber O line, few teams have more super seniors, and it’s all going to be turned loose.

However …

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Welcome to the Kent State defense.

The offense will score points in bunches, but the defense seems to do everything possible to give them all back as soon as it can.

It’s full of experience and the pass rush is outstanding, but if you want to run the ball against this group, enjoy.

A&M has the running backs to go off. Expect big dash after big dash as the ground attack eases in new starting quarterback Haynes King. He won’t have to press or force any throws.

What’s Going To Happen

In a total contrast in styles, A&M will be deliberate as it slows things down to the pace it likes to play, and the Golden Flashes will go at warp speed to try keeping everyone moving.

But A&M will have its share of quick drives, too.

Kent State will get on the board early, but the Aggies will score, too, and they’ll keep on scoring. The A&M D will settle in midway through the second quarter.

Texas A&M vs Kent State Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 52, Kent State 20

Texas A&M -28.5, o/u: 68

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 3

