Texas A&M vs Colorado Prediction, Game Preview

Texas A&M vs Colorado prediction and game preview.

Texas A&M vs Colorado Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, CO

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas A&M (1-0) vs Colorado (1-0) Game Preview

Why Texas A&M Will Win

Slow and steady wins the race with the Aggies.

It’s a deliberate team that can strike quickly, but prefers to grind things down, own the clock, and balance things out with the offensive weapons to do a little of everything right.

The Aggies ran for 303 yards and threw for 292 in the 41-10 win over Kent State. The defense did its part by holding the high-octane Golden Flash attack – one of the best in the nation – to just three points before allowing a fourth quarter TD.

It took a while to get there – it was just 10-3 at halftime – but this team doesn’t panic. Drip, drip, drip, and then everything starts to break. It would’ve been far easier last week, but …

– Week 2 College Football Expert Picks

Why Colorado Will Win

Five turnovers.

On a positive side, A&M won by 31 despite giving up the ball five times with four interceptions. It got away with that against Kent State, but that can’t happen against the Buffaloes.

Colorado beat Northern Colorado 35-7 with the running game rolling at will, and QB Brandon Lewis getting his feet wet with an efficient game to go along with a few nice runs.

There’s enough of a pass rush to bother A&M QB Haynes King and try pressuring him into mistakes, and the offense should be able to control the clock a wee bit and do a good job of playing to the Aggie style.

– Week 1 NFL Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Will the elevation matter for A&M? The Aggies will be playing about 5,000 feet more off the sea level than they do at College Station, but …

It’s not like they go 150 miles per hour. Their style should hold up fine.

No, there won’t be the five turnovers like there were last week, the explosion of the high-end skill players will take over in the second quarter, and the defensive front will be all over Lewis and Broussard from the start.

This will be when people really start talking about Texas A&M as a contender for big things.

– Week 2 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Texas A&M vs Colorado Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 38, Colorado 20

Line: Texas A&M -17, o/u: 50

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Curb Your Enthusiasm, Season 11

1: Vacation Friends

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | RankingsXX