Texas A&M vs Arkansas Week 4 Prediction, Game Preview

Texas vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Texas A&M vs Arkansas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, TX

How To Watch: CBS

Records: Texas A&M (3-0), Arkansas (3-0)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Game Preview

Why Arkansas Will Win

How is this all working? How has Arkansas gone from miserable, to okay, to 3-0 and with a realistic shot at beating a top ten-caliber team?

The defense has been terrific, the offense isn’t turning the ball over enough to matter, and the lines have been strong from the start.

It’s basic – Arkansas has been good at blocking and tackling.

The ground attack has gone off – ripping through Texas for 333 yards – with a deep group of options. With the running game along with the emergence of QB KJ Jefferson as a top playmaker, the O is doing more than enough to go along with the play of the D that’s allowing 263 yards per game.

On the other side, Texas A&M is turning it over too much, the offense is stalling, and …

– Week 4 College Football Expert Picks

Why Texas A&M Will Win

The defense is just fine.

The Aggies got QB Zach Calzada enough work to be up to speed in an easy 34-0 win over New Mexico, but he doesn’t have to bomb away in this.

As always, Texas A&M likes to go at its own deliberate pace, but controlling the clock only works if the defense can take advantage of rest.

A&M gave up yards against the Kent State offense that cranks up the production on everyone, but it wasn’t a problem in the 41-10 win. Colorado managed just 260 yards, and New Mexico did nothing with just 122 yards.

In other words, it’s not time to get into too much of a twist over the lack of explosiveness on offense. However …

– Week 4 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

It’s not just that Texas A&M is having a hard time scoring. It’s having a hard time scoring when it gets its chances.

The red zone production is awful, the passing game isn’t efficient, and whether it was Calzada or the injured Haynes King, there aren’t enough completed passes for a team that operates like it does.

But that defense …

Arkansas has lost nine straight in the series, but it always gives the Aggies a hard time. But most of the battles over the years have been shootouts – not this.

Neither team will pass well enough, and both ground games will grind and stall a bit too often. The A&M defense will play a bit better to overcome a few missed opportunities by the offense.

It’s going to be yet another battle for the Aggies, but they’ll survive and advance.

Texas A&M vs Arkansas Prediction, Line

Texas A&M 23, Arkansas 20

Line: Texas A&M -5.5, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 4

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings