Tennessee vs Missouri prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Tennessee vs Missouri How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Memorial Stadium, Columbia, MO

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Tennessee (2-2), Missouri (2-2)

Tennessee vs Missouri Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

Missouri can’t come up with a third down stop.

The offense has been dangerous enough to win games, but the D can’t get off the field. Dead last in the SEC in total D, it’s been roasted but all three FBS teams on the schedule and even gave up close 300 rushing yards to SE Missouri State.

Kentucky and Boston College each moved the chains at will, and Mizzou allowed SEMO and Central Michigan to each convert 45% of their chances.

Tennessee might not be doing a whole lot on the money downs, but they’re running the ball relatively well and should be able to rumble on the porous Tiger front.

Why Missouri Will Win

Tennessee isn’t controlling the clock at all. That’s partly by design in the new offense, but in a game like this against a struggling D, being able to dominate the tempo would be nice.

The Vol D hasn’t been all that bad overall but it helps that two of the games were against Bowling Green and Tennessee Tech, and Pitt’s Kenny Pickett was able to throw for over 300.

Mizzou has to keep this balanced. Tyler Badie is one of the SEC’s best all-around backs, and Connor Bazelak is averaging exactly 300 passing yards per game. The O is there …

What’s Going To Happen

Can the Missouri defense do anything?

Just when Tennessee was finally figuring out that Hendon Hooker was the team’s best quarterback, he got knocked out of the Florida game and is questionable.

The Vols have some nice backs and a good running game, but can Joe Milton – if he really is the man at QB – be accurate enough to get this done?

Missouri’s offense will be a wee bit sharper at home in a fun shootout.

Tennessee vs Missouri Prediction, Line

Missouri 38, Tennessee 34

Line: Missouri -3, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1.5

Must See Rating: 3

