Tennessee vs Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview

Tennessee vs Bowling Green prediction and game preview.

Tennessee vs Bowling Green Broadcast

Date: Thursday, September 2

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

Network: SEC Network

Tennessee (0-0) vs Bowling Green (0-0) Game Preview

Why Bowling Green Will Win

Just start firing away.

All the pressure in the world is on Tennessee to not just win this, but win it by a gazillion to kick off the Josh Heupel era. The problem for the Vols is the rebuilding aspect to what Heupel and his staff have to do – this is going to take a little while.

Bowling Green hasn’t been able to get the O going so far under Scot Loeffler, but the offensive line isn’t all that bad, there should be a decent running game at times, and the Tennessee defense has a whole lot of work to do. There’s a puzzle still being put together on both sides of the ball.

However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

Bowling Green is still trying to figure it all out.

Tennessee might be starting over in a variety of ways, but it still has enough talent, enough options, and enough upside to roll at will if this new offense can get going right away.

The Bowling Green offense should have a few decent moments running the ball, but the passing game won’t be sharp. No one’s reasonably expecting Tennessee to be amazing offensively right away, but all it’ll take is a few good early scoring drives to put this away.

What’s Going To Happen

It’ll be rough and ragged at times for the Vols, but there will be hints of what’s coming down the road.

Give it just over a quarter. Just when it seems like Bowling Green is going to make this a ball game, the Heupel offense will start to kick in, the Vol offense will hit a few home runs, and it’ll get ugly in a hurry.

Again, it won’t always be pretty, but the home crowd will like the final score.

Tennessee vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line

Tennessee 45, Bowling Green 10

Tennessee -33.5, o/u: 58

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

