Tennessee at Seattle prediction, game preview, how to watch, lines: Week 2

Tennessee at Seattle How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 19

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, WA

Network: CBS

Tennessee (0-1) vs Seattle (1-0) Game Preview

Why Tennessee Will Win

What the hell was that?

The Titans got ripped apart by the Arizona offense in the 38-13 loss. The defense couldn’t handle Kyler Murray has he spread the ball around with ease, and the offensive front got beaten up by the Cardinal pass rush.

That’s about to change, at least on the offensive side.

Derrick Henry never got into any sort of a groove, and now he’s going to get the ball early, often, and everywhere in between against a Seattle defense that was great against the run in the 28-16 win over Indianapolis, but is about to get pushed.

Taylor couldn’t shake loose, but the Colts were able to run for 113 yards and had a few good looks early on – several times, Taylor seemed just THIS close to breaking one.

Tennessee has way too many offensive stars to be so mediocre two weeks in a row, but …

Why Seattle Will Win

The pass defense – dealing with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks isn’t a plus if you’re having problems giving up the deep ball.

Tennessee didn’t get hit with any back-breaking home runs, but it gave up a whole slew of midrange big plays as five Cardinal passes ended up gaining more than 20 yards.

Seattle got its own ground attack going in the win over Indy, but it was Wilson’s deep plays – he averaged 11 yards per pass – to go along with the great game from the refurbished D that got the win.

As long as Seattle doesn’t turn the ball over in bunches – it was a disaster last year when giving it away two times or more – it’ll be fine.

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee will be a whole lot better, sharper, and stronger with the ground game.

Ryan Tannehill didn’t seem like he had the timing down with Julio Jones and the receivers, but he’s going to make up for it with a better performance. Henry will barrel as he sets the tone for the game, and …

Russell will go Russell. He’ll hit the big deep shots Tennessee won’t.

Tennessee vs Seattle Prediction, Line

Seattle 27, Tennessee 24

Line: Seattle -6.5, o/u: 53.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

