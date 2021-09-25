Temple vs Wagner prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Temple vs Wagner How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, PA

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: Temple (1-2), Wagner (0-3)

Temple vs Wagner Game Preview

Why Wagner Will Win

The Seahawks might have been blown out by Buffalo 69-7, but they really do have some good parts.

The passing game pushes the ball down the field, the D isn’t bad on third downs, and there’s just enough scoring punch to matter.

Temple gave up 24 points to Akron, couldn’t stop giving the ball to Rutgers, and couldn’t do anything against Boston College. It might have a win, but it can’t convert on third downs, the offense is bad and there are too many penalties.

However …

Why Temple Will Win

This is where everything goes right.

The Owls did have a problem against Rutgers, and the Boston College loss wasn’t that miserable for 28-3. This week, the passing game should go off against a defense that can’t slow down the big play, and when it comes to penalties, Wagner has no problems getting involved in the fun.

What’s Going To Happen

Temple just needs to find something that consistently works well. The pass defense has been good, and overall the D has been fine. The offense is going to use this game to sharpen the tools.

The Owls HAVE to start converting on third downs and they need to control the clock more. Both of those things are about to happen.

Temple vs Wagner Prediction, Line

Temple 48, Wagner 6

Line: Temple -35, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1

5: Muhammad Ali film by Ken Burns

1: Dear Evan Hansen

