TCU vs SMU prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

TCU vs SMU How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

How To Watch: FS1

Record: TCU (2-0), SMU (3-0)

TCU vs SMU Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

SMU has certainly been tested.

Beating Abilene Christian and North Texas wasn’t without its charm, but the Hail Mary to get by Louisiana Tech in a 39-37 thriller had that This Might Be Something Special feel to it.

Former Oklahoma Sooner QB Tanner Mordecai has thrown 16 touchdown passes with over 1,000 yards in his first three games. He was talented at OU, but he couldn’t push through with all the superstars at the position. Now he has his chance, and he’s making the most of it.

The line is giving him all day to work, the passing game is among the most efficient in the nation, and the O should push TCU harder than Cal did two weeks ago.

Why TCU Will Win

It’s not like TCU needed the rest.

It had won a fun battle with Cal 34-32, showing off a great offensive balance that should continue if the O commits a bit to the run.

It’s going to be too tempting, though, to get Max Duggan throwing.

The SMU secondary has been suspect, allowing 351 yards to Louisiana Tech a week after getting hit for 388 against North Texas. There isn’t enough consistent pressure, and it’s leading to way too many big plays are happening down the field.

In this, though, it might just be more about control. TCU has dominated the clock over the first two games – keeping the ball for an average of 41 minutes – and should grind a bit to keep the SMU O on the sidelines.

What’s Going To Happen

Mordecai will get his yards, but TCU’s defense will lock down on the SMU running game. It’ll be the Duggan show as he starts running a bit more to go along with well over 300 yards through the air.

This is where the Horned Frogs have to show a little muscle after getting hit hard by a Cal passing game that’s just okay. Up next … Texas, at Texas Tech, at Oklahoma.

This is supposed to be the breather, and it won’t be.

TCU vs SMU Prediction, Line

TCU 40, SMU 26

Line: TCU -9.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

