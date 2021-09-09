TCU vs Cal Prediction, Game Preview

TCU vs Cal prediction and game preview.

TCU vs Cal Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth, TX

Network: ESPNU

TCU (1-0) vs Cal (0-1) Game Preview

Why Cal Will Win

Cal just gave it away.

The Bears got up 14-0 on Nevada in the first quarter, the defense didn’t allow much of anything on the ground, and the running game was working, but the points dried up in the shocking 22-17 loss.

The Cal D is still the Cal D. It’s going to be all over the TCU backfield, it’s an active bunch that will get its share of stops. Also helping – with all due respect to Horned Frog QB Max Duggan – there isn’t a potential No. 1 overall draft pick under center on the other side like Wolf Pack QB Carson Strong.

This has to be a big moment for Chase Garbers. The veteran Bear QB struggled against Nevada, and he has to be a whole lot sharper. Chalk it up to Week 1, but …

Why TCU Will Win

TCU showed in its opener that everything is working already.

Granted, playing Duquesne in a 45-3 win isn’t like dealing with a contender for the Mountain West title, but the Horned Frogs were sharp in a 35-0 first half.

Get up fast on Cal, and that might be it. The Bears really do have the D, but they’re missing the firepower to keep up if Max Duggan and the balanced attack start with a few scoring drives.

TCU can play a little defense, too.

What’s Going To Happen

First we get Steve from Blue’s Clues going on social media to provide us all with closure on his era, and now we get a chance to finally move past the 2018 Cheez-It Bowl – a 10-7 TCU win that was arguably the most painful bowl game ever played.

The two defenses will keep this relatively close, but Cal won’t be able to run, the downfield passing won’t make up for it, and at home, TCU will get a few good second half scoring drives to pull away.

TCU vs California Prediction, Line

TCU 30, Cal 17

Line: TCU -11, o/u: 48

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

