Syracuse vs Ohio Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse vs Ohio prediction and game preview.

Syracuse vs Ohio Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Peden Stadium, Athens, OH

Network: CBS Sports Network

Syracuse (0-0) vs Ohio (0-0) Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

For all of the issues Syracuse has had running the ball and generating any semblance of a consistent offense, that should all start to flip this year.

The O line hasn’t blocked anyone in years, but the 2021 version is very big, very experienced, and it should be better for a strong group of running backs to take the heat off the Orange quarterbacks.

In the two-quarterback system of Tommy DeVito and Mississippi State transfer Garrett Shrader, the passing game should be dangerous with a terrific group of receivers coming back.

Why Ohio Will Win

The veterans are there for new head coach Tim Albin to keep all the production going.

The receiving corps has a slew of deep threats that should hit the Orange secondary hard. The quarterback combination of Kurtis Rourke and Armani Rogers can move, and the 1-2 rushing punch of De’Montre Tuggle and O’Shaan Allison can steady the attack.

The Syracuse defense has experience, but it has to prove it can stop someone. The offense was bad last year, but the defense had even more problems in the 1-10 campaign. Ohio should be much, much steadier on both sides of the ball.

What’s Going To Happen

So was Ohio great-looking in its three-game run last year because two of the games were against miserable Akron and Bowling Green teams, or is it because it was that good? It was a little bit of both.

Syracuse is still ragged, and it still has to prove it can do something positive on the lines, but it’ll hang around the game with a few key takeaways just when it seems like Ohio is about to pull away.

The Orange will get the key defensive stop it’s been missing for the last few years in a must-win game for the Dino Babers era.

Syracuse vs Ohio Prediction, Line

Syracuse 30, Ohio 27

PICK, o/u: 56.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

