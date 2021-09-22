Syracuse vs Liberty prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

Syracuse vs Liberty How To Watch

Date: Friday, September 24

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

How To Watch: ACC Network

Records: Syracuse (2-1), Liberty (3-0)

Syracuse vs Liberty Game Preview

Why Liberty Will Win

We just did this last year with a 38-21 Flame win over the Orange, and this year’s team is better and more experienced.

It might not be quite as explosive and fun as it probably should be with all the great skill parts it has, but Liberty is a 3-0 with a solid road win over Troy on the resumé.

QB Malik Willis has been solid, the defense is fantastic against the mediocre competition, and the pass rush should be able to live in the Syracuse backfield. The Orange O line has been better, but it wasn’t a heavy lift to go from abysmal in pass protection to just okay.

Why Syracuse Will Win

Here comes the Syracuse pass rush.

Granted, playing Ohio and Albany is no big deal, but the Orange generated four sacks and a whole lot of pressure in a 17-7 loss to Rutgers.

Willis is mobile enough and quick enough with his reads to avoid getting hit too many times, but the Liberty line allows a ton of plays in the backfield and close to three sacks per game. Again, that’s partly because Willis is moving, but the Orange still have to get to him.

Also, again, the Syracuse offensive line hasn’t been great, but the running game has been decent so far against the mediocre teams. The O has to establish the ground game right away, and …

What’s Going To Happen

The Liberty run defense is just that good.

The Flames don’t turn the ball over – no, really, there hasn’t been a giveaway so far – and everything should be fully tuned up with a few layups to go along with that Troy game. It’ll be Willis and the running game that take over early, the defense will take care of the rest.

But it won’t be a layup.

This really is an improved Syracuse team that should be stronger and better than it was in last year’s loss, but Liberty is still too explosive and too strong.

Syracuse vs Liberty Prediction, Line

Liberty 27, Syracuse 20

Line: Liberty -6, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

