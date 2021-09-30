Syracuse vs Florida State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

Syracuse vs Florida State How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Doak Campbell Stadium, Tallahassee, FL

How To Watch: ACC Network

Record: Syracuse (3-1), Florida State (0-4)

Syracuse vs Florida State Game Preview

Why Syracuse Will Win

Is Syracuse good at football now?

The Orange are hardly perfect, but the offensive line has started to play well for the first time in a very, very long time. It starts with the running game that got stuffed by Rutgers, but rumbled for well over 200 yards against everyone else.

Sean Tucker took over in the win over Liberty with 169 yards and a score, and now the Orange are 3-0 when he runs for over 100 yards.

Florida State’s run defense hasn’t been awful, but that’s not the problem.

The Seminoles aren’t moving the chains even a little bit – there’s nothing happening on third downs – the O isn’t putting the biscuit in the basket in the basket in the red zone, and there’s just no consistent control.

All of a sudden, Syracuse is playing some D – it’s tenth in the nation allowing 261 yards per game.

Why Florida State Will Win

The team just needs something positive to happen.

This might be a momentum thing with the Noles. They got their hearts ripped out in the tough loss to Notre Dame and the brutal gaffe against Jacksonville State. They were never in it against Wake Forest and they couldn’t push past Louisville.

For all of the problems, they weren’t that terribly far away from being 3-1. That’s far easier said than done, obviously.

Syracuse might be playing well, but beating Ohio and Albany isn’t any big deal, the O didn’t work against Rutgers, and Liberty was a close fight win.

There’s talent here. If FSU can just get a few early scores and come up with a few good defensive stops, that might mean everything. However …

What’s Going To Happen

The Florida State lines aren’t playing well enough.

The problem with hoping to turn the momentum around is that it all can get sucked dry fast against a team that pounds away. FSU has allowed 242 rushing yards or more against everyone so far, and Syracuse will take advantage of that by pounding and pounding some more.

Syracuse vs Florida State Prediction, Line

Syracuse 27, Florida State 23

Line: Florida State -5, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 2.5

