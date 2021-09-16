Syracuse vs Albany Prediction, Game Preview

Syracuse vs Albany prediction and game preview.

Syracuse vs Albany Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ACC Network

Syracuse (1-1) vs Albany (0-2) Game Preview

Why Albany Will Win

The Great Dane defense is good enough to hold its own for a little while.

The secondary doesn’t give up a ton of big plays, getting off the field isn’t a problem, and there’s just enough of a pass rush to matter.

It’s been pressed time and again so far thanks to an offense that’s not providing a lick of help, and yet it was able to keep the team in games against North Dakota State and Rhode Island.

Syracuse doesn’t have an efficient or effective enough passing game to bomb away, the O hasn’t gone off yet – even with a date against Ohio to start the season – and …

Why Syracuse Will Win

Albany’s offense leaves a little something to be desired.

Give Syracuse a little credit – the offensive line that’s been totally abysmal over the last few years under Dino Babers is now just sort of abysmal.

The pass protection is still lacking, but the running game is good enough to take over early, Tommy DeVito is a solid passer when he gets any sort of time – and doesn’t have a slew of Rutgers Scarlet Knights jumping on his head – and it shouldn’t take much to put this away with that offense on the other side.

Albany doesn’t convert on its third down chances – no, really, it’s only connecting at an 18% clip – and it’s going to struggle to get anywhere close to the 200-yard mark.

What’s Going To Happen

Syracuse will get to have a little fun.

It needs to open up the O a little bit, the more tuning up it can do for the attack, the better, and the defense will pad the overall stats against the Great Dane offense.

The last four FCS teams Syracuse have faced combined to score 27 points.

Syracuse vs Albany Prediction, Line

Syracuse 45, Albany 3

Line: Syracuse -23, o/u: 44

