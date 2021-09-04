Sun Belt Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 1

Sun Belt college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and TV listings for Week 1 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 0-0, ATS: 0-0, Point Total: 0-0
Thursday, September 2
The Citadel at Coastal Carolina
7:00, ESPN+
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
East Carolina vs. Appalachian State
7:30, ESPNU
Line: Appalachian State -10.5, o/u: 59.5
Saturday, September 4
Army at Georgia State
12:00, ESPNU
Line: Georgia State -3, o/u: 52
ULM at Kentucky
12:00, SEC Network
Line: Kentucky -29.5, o/u: 54.5
Louisiana at Texas
4:30, FOX
Line: Texas -9, o/u: 58
Gardner-Webb at Georgia Southern
6:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Baylor at Texas State
7:00, ESPN+
Line: Baylor -13.5, o/u: 55
Central Arkansas at Arkansas State
7:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Southern at Troy
7:00, ESPN3
Line: No Line, o/u: No Line
Southern Miss at South Alabama
8:00, ESPN+
Line: PICK, o/u: 56.5