South Carolina vs Troy prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 2

South Carolina vs Troy How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 2

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: South Carolina (2-2), Troy (2-2)

South Carolina vs Troy Game Preview

Why Troy Will Win

The pass rush is a killer.

The offensive side might be hit-or-miss, but the Trojan defense has been suffocating. It’s allowing fewer than 100 rousing yards per game and 244 overall yards per outing helped by 18 sacks in the four games.

South Carolina is having problems putting points on the board. It rolled through Eastern Illinois but scored a total of just 43 over the last three games. The pass protection has been a problem, and the Trojans will take advantage of it. However …

Why South Carolina Will Win

Yeah, the Troy offense can’t get moving well enough.

The running game hasn’t done much of anything over the last three games, and that’s against Liberty – who just got punched by Syracuse’s ground attack – Southern Miss, and against ULM.

The South Carolina defense has been a plus, mostly against the pass. If Troy can’t crank up the run, it’s not doing anything offensively.

What’s Going To Happen

The two defenses will take over.

Troy’s D will keep the game from getting out of hand, but the South Carolina running game will be steady enough to get a few points on the board. The Trojan offense will have its chances to take over, but it’ll stall time and again.

It’s not going to be pretty, but South Carolina will take a 3-2 start.

South Carolina vs Troy Prediction, Line

South Carolina 26, Troy 13

Line: South Carolina -7, o/u: 42.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating: 2

