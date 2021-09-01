South Carolina vs Eastern Illinois Prediction, Game Preview

South Carolina vs Eastern Illinois prediction and game preview.

South Carolina vs Eastern Illinois Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

Network: ESPN+/ SEC Network

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

South Carolina (0-0) vs Eastern Illinois (0-1) Game Preview

Why Eastern Illinois Will Win

The Panthers might have lost their Week 0 opener to Indiana State, but they at least got in a little experience. They fought back late, but ended up losing 26-21 because of three turnovers.

Obviously that’s part of the deal, but take away the three mistakes and Eastern Illinois pulls it off thanks to the defense that held the Sycamores to 245 yards.

The Panthers didn’t allow much of anything through the air, the passing game worked, and they’ll have to keep bombing away against the Gamecocks because …

– Week 1 Schedule, Predictions For Every Game

Why South Carolina Will Win

Eastern Illinois won’t be able to run against the South Carolina defensive front.

There might be a bit of an overhaul being done under the new coaching staff, but the line has the bulk and the rotation to hold up without a problem. Be stunned if the Panthers are anywhere close to three yards per carry.

Indiana State averaged close to five yards per carry against the EIU D – granted, a bulk of the production came on one big dash – and South Carolina’s rotation of running backs will go off. They need to because …

– Week 1 College Football Expert Picks

What’s Going To Happen

This is all about the South Carolina passing game.

Winning this won’t be a problem – the Gamecock lines will take over – but can the O throw without Luke Doty around? The projected starter is out with a banged up foot, and it could be a bit before he’s back – welcome to the Zeb Noland era. There’s this, then East Carolina, and then comes the SEC opener against Georgia.

Jason Brown will likely get the first look in a deep group of backup options, but it’ll be the rotation of backs Kevin Harris and MarShawn Lloyd that put this away after a few drives.

– CFN 2021 Preview of all 130 teams

South Carolina vs Eastern Illinois Prediction, Line

South Carolina 52, Eastern Illinois 13

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: The Many Saints of Newark

1: Space Jam: A New Legacy

– CFN Preseason Rankings, Schedules, Projected Records For All 130 Teams