South Alabama vs Bowling Green Prediction, Game Preview

South Alabama vs Bowling Green prediction and game preview.
South Alabama vs Bowling Green Broadcast
Date: Saturday, September 11
Game Time: 4:00 ET
Venue: Doyt L. Perry Stadium, Bowling Green, OH
Network: ESPN+
South Alabama (1-0) vs Bowling Green (0-1 Game Preview
Why South Alabama Will Win
Southern Miss is still trying to figure it all out under a new coaching staff, but it shouldn’t have been whacked around 31-7 like it was against South Alabama.
The Jaguars have a quarterback now.
Former South Carolina and Utah starter Jake Bentley completed 17-of-22 passes for 269 yards. There wasn’t any running game, but it didn’t matter with 31 unanswered points after getting down early.
The D forced takeaways, USA didn’t make a slew of mistakes, and it should all keep on working against a Bowling Green team that’s still in rebuilding mode and got run over by Tennessee 38-6. However …
Why Bowling Green Will Win
The Falcons won’t have to worry too much about the South Alabama ground attack.
Southern Miss didn’t do a whole lot of things right in the loss, but the defensive front made a whole lot of plays in the backfield and generated a whole lot of pressure on Bentley.
Bowling Green couldn’t get the O going against Tennessee, but the D pressured Joe Milton into a rough 11-of-23 day. The Vols spent the game running the ball, but again, that’s not going to be South Alabama.
QB Matt McDonald should be able to do a whole lot more through the air than Trey Lowe could for Southern Miss.
What’s Going To Happen
Jake Bentley.
He’s a Power Five-caliber quarterback who has some terrific weapons like Jalen Tolbert to work with against a Bowling Green team that just doesn’t have enough playmakers on D or firepower on O.
South Alabama vs Bowling Green Prediction, Line
South Alabama 38, Bowling Green 17
Line: South Alabama -14, o/u: 48
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
Must See Rating: 2
