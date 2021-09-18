South Alabama vs Alcorn State Prediction, Game Preview

South Alabama vs Alcorn State prediction and game preview.

South Alabama vs Alcorn State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 8:00 ET

Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium, Mobile, AL

Network: ESPN3

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

South Alabama (2-0) vs Alcorn State (1-1) Game Preview

Why Alcorn State Will Win

It hasn’t been the smoothest of starts for the Braves, but they were able to get by Northwestern State last week with a decent day from the passing game in the 13-10 comeback win.

The defense has been tough – especially against the run – and while the offense hasn’t been able to get going, it’s not making the big mistakes with just one turnover.

Even with the 2-0 start, the South Alabama offensive line isn’t keeping defenses out of the backfield and the O has struggled – there’s no ground game – but …

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why South Alabama Will Win

So how has South Alabama done it so far? Playing Southern Miss and Bowling Green helped, but the defense has been the star, especially against the run.

Southern Miss struggled on the ground, and Bowling Green finished with just nine yards. The Jaguars aren’t beating themselves, the pass rush has been outstanding, and the defense has been a brick wall on third downs. Alcorn State isn’t going to get going on the ground.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

South Alabama doesn’t have enough of an offense to run away and hide, but it’ll do just enough to get up early and then rely on its defense the rest of the way.

Alcorn State’s offense isn’t going to start getting rolling this week.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

South Alabama vs Alcorn State Prediction, Line

South Alabama 31, Alcorn State 10

Line: South Alabama -22.5, o/u: 44.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 1

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings