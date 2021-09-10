SMU vs North Texas Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs North Texas prediction and game preview.
SMU vs North Texas Broadcast
Date: Saturday, September 11
Game Time: 7:00 ET
Venue: Gerald R Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX
Network: ESPN+
SMU (1-0) vs North Texas (1-0) Game Preview
Why North Texas Will Win
The North Texas running game ripped through Northwestern State without a problem in a 44-14 win.
The defense is still the North Texas defense – more on that in a moment – but DeAndre Torrey ran for 244 yards and three scores, the offensive line got the job done, and it was a good all-around tune-up.
The passing attack will come around. North Carolina transfer Jace Ruder struggled, but he can move, the receivers are there, and the O is in place to keep up the pace. However …
Why SMU Will Win
Again, the North Texas defense is still the North Texas defense.
A disaster last year, it couldn’t handle the Northwestern State ground attack allowing 261 yards and over five yards per carry. SMU got its warm-up game in a 56-9 victory over Abilene Christian, getting seven touchdown passes out of Oklahoma transfer Tanner Mordecai. This week is about Ulysses Bentley and a ground game that’s about to eat.
What’s Going To Happen
Expect a whole lot of big plays and a whole lot of fireworks – with more coming from the SMU side.
North Texas has worked hard this offseason to improve the D, but it’s not there yet. The O will do what it can do keep up, but SMU will get the balance and production put keep the numbers rolling.
SMU vs North Texas Prediction, Line
SMU 52, North Texas 24
Line: SMU -22.5, o/u: 73
ATS Confidence out of 5: 3
