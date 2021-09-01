SMU vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs Abilene Christian prediction and game preview.

SMU vs Abilene Christian Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Network: ESPN+

SMU (0-0) vs Abilene Christian (0-0) Game Preview

Why Abilene Christian Will Win

The Wildcats didn’t play in spring of 2021, but it played six games in 2020 and … it didn’t go well.

However, for the most part the offense was okay. Former Iowa transfer Peyton Mansell returns at quarterback, Jeremiah Dobbins is a good back who’ll average over five yards per carry, and the passing game won’t be too bad even with a slew of receivers gone.

The SMU defense needs to prove it can be better against the run and it has to be far, far more consistent after struggling over the second half of the season. It has to be able to get off the field if Abilene Christian can get the ground game going. But …

Why SMU Will Win

Again, it didn’t go well.

New year, new players, new teams, but Abilene Christian pushed UTEP to start 2020 in a 17-13 loss, and the defense had a hard time from there.

The Wildcats got run over, thrown on, and didn’t generate enough of a pass rush or come up with enough takeaways.

And now they kick things off with an SMU team with an offense that’s going to be among the best in the American Athletic Conference – former Oklahoma QB Tanner Mordecai is going to be a statistical star.

The Mustang attack has always been good under head coach Sonny Dykes, but it’s going to hit over 500 yards per game this season and it starts this week.

What’s Going To Happen

Abilene Christian will come up with a few points to keep this from being brutally ugly – the SMU defense isn’t going to be a rock – but this will quickly get out of hand with the Mustang passing game doing whatever it wants.

SMU vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Line

SMU 52, Abilene Christian 13

No Line, o/u: No Line

Must See Rating: 1.5

