SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.

Results So Far

SU: 22-6, ATS: 15-13, Point Total: 15-10-1

Saturday, September 18

12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+

Line: Kentucky -31, o/u: 48

12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network

Line: Missouri -34, o/u: 58.5

12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+

Line: Texas A&M -29.5, o/u: 50.5

12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+

Line: Tennessee -41, o/u: 51

3:30, CBS

Line: Alabama -15, o/u: 58.5

4:00, SEC Network

Line: Arkansas -23.5, o/u: 52.5

4:00, ESPN2

Line: Mississippi State -3.5, o/u: 64

7:00, ESPN

Line: Georgia -32, o/u: 48

7:30, ABC

Line: Penn State -6, o/u: 53.5

7:30, SEC Network

Line: LSU -20, o/u: 60

8:00, ESPNU

Line: Stanford -12, o/u: 57.5

8:00, ESPN2

Line: Ole Miss -14.5, o/u: 76.5

