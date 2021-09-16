SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 3

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines and TV listings for Week 3 of the season.
Results So Far
SU: 22-6, ATS: 15-13, Point Total: 15-10-1
Saturday, September 18
Chattanooga at Kentucky
12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Kentucky -31, o/u: 48
SE Missouri State at Missouri
12:00, ESPN+/SEC Network
Line: Missouri -34, o/u: 58.5
New Mexico at Texas A&M
12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Texas A&M -29.5, o/u: 50.5
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee
12:00, SEC Network/ESPN+
Line: Tennessee -41, o/u: 51
Alabama at Florida
3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -15, o/u: 58.5
Georgia Southern at Arkansas
4:00, SEC Network
Line: Arkansas -23.5, o/u: 52.5
Mississippi State at Memphis
4:00, ESPN2
Line: Mississippi State -3.5, o/u: 64
South Carolina at Georgia
7:00, ESPN
Line: Georgia -32, o/u: 48
Auburn at Penn State
7:30, ABC
Line: Penn State -6, o/u: 53.5
Central Michigan at LSU
7:30, SEC Network
Line: LSU -20, o/u: 60
Stanford at Vanderbilt
8:00, ESPNU
Line: Stanford -12, o/u: 57.5
Tulane at Ole Miss
8:00, ESPN2
Line: Ole Miss -14.5, o/u: 76.5
