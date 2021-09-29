SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 5 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction



Results So Far

SU: 38-10, ATS: 24-24, Point Total: 26-19-1

– Week 5 College Football Expert Picks

Saturday, October 2

12:00, ESPN

Line: Georgia -18.5, o/u: 48.5

12:00, SEC Network

Line: Missouri -3, o/u: 65

3:30, CBS

Line: Alabama -14.5, o/u: 79.5

– Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

3:30, SEC Network

Line: South Carolina -7, o/u: 42.5

6:00, ESPN

Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 55

7:00, SEC Network

Line: Texas A&M -7, o/u: 46

– Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

7:30, ESPNU

Line: Vanderbilt -14.5, o/u: 51.5

9:00, ESPN

Line: LSU -3.5, o/u: 54.5

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings