Kent Gidley via USA TODAY Sports

SEC Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews, Lines, TV: Week 5

By September 29, 2021 4:02 pm

SEC college football predictions, schedule, game previews, lines, and how to watch for Week 5 of the season.

Click on each game for game preview & prediction

Results So Far
SU: 38-10, ATS: 24-24, Point Total: 26-19-1

Week 5 College Football Expert Picks

Saturday, October 2

Arkansas at Georgia

12:00, ESPN
Line: Georgia -18.5, o/u: 48.5

Tennessee at Missouri

12:00, SEC Network
Line: Missouri -3, o/u: 65

Ole Miss at Alabama

3:30, CBS
Line: Alabama -14.5, o/u: 79.5

Week 5 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

Troy at South Carolina

3:30, SEC Network
Line: South Carolina -7, o/u: 42.5

Florida at Kentucky

6:00, ESPN
Line: Florida -8.5, o/u: 55

Texas A&M at Mississippi State

7:00, SEC Network
Line: Texas A&M -7, o/u: 46

Week 4 CFN NFL Expert Picks

UConn at Vanderbilt

7:30, ESPNU
Line: Vanderbilt -14.5, o/u: 51.5

Auburn at LSU

9:00, ESPN
Line: LSU -3.5, o/u: 54.5

Fearless Predictions of Every Game
Bowl Projections | Rankings

