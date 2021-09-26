Seattle vs Minnesota Prediction, Game Preview, Lines, How To Watch

Seattle vs Minnesota prediction, game preview, how to watch: Sunday, September 26

Seattle vs Minnesota How To Watch

Date: Sunday, September 26

Game Time: 4:25 ET

Venue: US Bank Stadium, Minneapolis, MN

How To Watch: FOX

Record: Seattle (1-1), Minnesota (0-2)

Seattle vs Minnesota Game Preview

Why Seattle Will Win

It’s Russell Wilson and his tremendous receiving corps going against the Minnesota secondary.

Uh oh.

The Vikings got bombed on for 400 yards by Kyler Murray in last week’s heartbreaking loss, and that came a week after Joe Burrow hit several big plays in the loss Cincinnati.

The Seahawks are getting enough out of the ground game to help, but in this, it’s Tyler Lockett, it’s DK Metcalf, and it’s downfield throw after downfield throw.

Why Minnesota Will Win

The Vikings can push the ball deep, too.

For all of criticism Kirk Cousins takes, he’s been great so far. He hasn’t thrown a pick, he kept up the pace against Cincinnati with 336 yards and threw three touchdowns and got the team in a position to beat Arizona.

Dalvin Cook might be iffy, but the Viking receiving corps is turning into one of the league’s best with the emergence of KJ Osborn to go along with Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen.

The Vikings can keep up, but …

What’s Going To Happen

The Minnesota defense just isn’t working like it should be.

The offense is doing its part. It’s not perfect, but that’s not the problem. It’s a D that can’t come up with a meaningful stop, and it’s a pass rush that isn’t getting the job done well enough to hep out the secondary.

Both teams are coming off of heartbreaking losses, but Seattle will get it back faster.

It’ll be fun.

Seattle vs Minnesota Prediction, Line

Seattle 34, Minnesota 27

Line: Seattle -2, o/u: 55

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: 30th anniversary of Nevermind

1: The Applebee’s shake song

