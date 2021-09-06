San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Network: FOX

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

San Francisco (0-0) vs Detroit (0-0) Game Preview

Why San Francisco Will Win

Detroit is going to need a little while.

It’s a franchise in rebuild mode under new head coach Dan Campbell, the defense is going to need time to build back up – especially in the secondary – and the 49er passing game should take advantage of it.

For all the excitement around Trey Lance, the potential of the passing game, and whether or not Jimmy Garoppolo can step up his game, it’ll be the running attack and the run defense that take over early on to force the Lions to press. But …

– Week 1 NFL Expert Picks

Why Detroit Will Win

The Lions have a sneaky-good upside offensively.

D’Andre Swift has been hurting this offseason, but he’s expected to be ready to go behind a great-looking offensive line that will more than hold its own. The receivers might not be among the elite, but the attack should spread the ball around and start to find a groove as the game goes on.

And while there’s been a whole lot of criticism and skepticism, the Lions have a veteran guy who can run it …

– 2021 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

QB Jared Goff, Detroit

He might be one of the deepest fantasy quarterback sleepers of 2021. Everything is in place for him to succeed – bad team, bad defense, team will be behind, and he’ll throw and throw and throw and throw. You might have to wait until the last 20 minutes to get your production, but he should hit a few big plays if the Lions are getting rolled.

– NFL Predictions for Every Game, Schedules

What’s Going To Happen

Detroit is better than everyone is letting on, but it’s not that special yet.

The offense will do what it can, but it won’t be enough to overcome a solid balanced day from the 49er offense and a big-time performance from the defensive front. The Lions will contain Swift early and the passing game won’t make up for it.

– NFL Week 1 Predictions, Schedule, Game Previews

San Francisco 49ers vs Detroit Lions Prediction, Line

San Francisco 30, Detroit 20

San Francisco -7.5, o/u: 45.5

ATS Confidence out of 5:

Must See Rating: 2

5: Bringing your snacks on the flight

1: Buying snacks at the airport

– 2021 Preseason NFL Predictions For Every Game