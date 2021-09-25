San Diego State vs Towson prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, September 25

San Diego State vs Towson How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 25

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

How To Watch: Stadium

Record: Towson (1-2), San Diego State (3-0)

San Diego State vs Towson Game Preview

Why Towson Will Win

The Tigers might not be doing too much offensively so far against the good teams, but the defense has been okay.

They get a wee bit of a free pass for playing North Dakota State and New Hampshire, but the defense was able to keep the games close for at least a bit.

As long as the O doesn’t have to press, it should be able move the chains.

Why San Diego State Will Win

The offense has shown up.

It’s a team based on defense, toughness, and occasionally running the ball, but it’s doing far more with a passing attack that … okay, so that still needs work. But that running game.

RB Greg Bell has been terrific, the offense is great at controlling the clock, and the defense does the rest by living in the backfield.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s San Diego State, so it’s going to make this harder on itself than it needs to be. However, the defense should stuff the Tigers from the start – expect at least two picks – and the offensive side will do its best to test out the passing game.

After a solid 3-0 start with wins over Arizona and Utah, this is where the team starts to work on things going into the Mountain West season.

San Diego State vs Towson Prediction, Line

San Diego State 38, Towson 7

Line: San Diego State -23, o/u: 42

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 1

