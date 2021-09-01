San Diego State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Game Preview

San Diego State vs New Mexico State prediction and game preview.

San Diego State vs New Mexico State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 10:30 ET

Venue: Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, CA

Network: CBS Sports Network

San Diego State (0-0) vs New Mexico State (0-1) Game Preview

Why New Mexico State Will Win

So what went right in the 30-3 loss to UTEP?

Not much, but the defense was able to clamp down a bit in the second half, LB Trevor Brohard turned in a nice day, and …

That was about it. However, the Aggies got in a few games of work in the spring and have a date under its belt before dealing with San Diego State in a strange off-campus location while the new Aztec Stadium is being built.

This remains a San Diego State team that might have to find a consistently dangerous offense, it’s not going to be in familiar surroundings, and …

Why San Diego State Will Win

The Aztecs should be able to run wild.

It’s a game to get the passing attack going before dealing with Arizona next week, but to end this fast, they should be able to get the offensive line in place right away for the combination of backs to rip through at will.

UTEP was able to run for close to five yards per carry and showed the type of explosion to the passing game it hasn’t come up with in a long, long time.

Oh yeah, and …

What’s Going To Happen

Be amazed if the San Diego State defense allowed more than 200 yards of total New Mexico State offense.

The secondary has to undergo a bit of an overhaul, but the line is quick, the linebackers can pop, and this should be over by the end of the first quarter.

San Diego State vs New Mexico State Prediction, Line

San Diego State 45, New Mexico State 3

San Diego State -31, o/u: 51

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3.5

Must See Rating: 2

