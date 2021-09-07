Rutgers vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Rutgers vs Syracuse prediction and game preview.

Rutgers vs Syracuse Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 2:00 ET

Venue: Carrier Dome, Syracuse, NY

Network: ACC Network

Rutgers (1-0) vs Syracuse (1-0) Game Preview

Why Rutgers Will Win

The Rutgers defense wants to take the ball away.

All defenses want to force turnovers, but Rutgers really wants to force teams to screw up.

It’s a necessary part of the puzzle for a team that might be improved, but is still missing the high-end talent to hang toe-to-toe with the stronger teams coming up on the slate.

The Scarlet Knights ran for 220 yards and six touchdowns in the 61-14 win over Temple. QB Noah Vedral led the team in rushing and had decent day throwing the ball, the O line didn’t allow a sack, the D came up with a ton of big plays behind the line, and …

Five takeaways and a +5 turnover margin – that’s what the Rutgers defense does.

Overall, it wasn’t a perfect performance, but it was awfully close. Now it gets to go against a Syracuse team with a still suspect offensive line. However …

Why Syracuse Will Win

Give the Orange a little credit.

They were the underdogs in some places against Ohio, and they went on the road and won 29-9 with one of the better defensive performances the program has enjoyed in a while. Best of all …

The O line worked.

No one is thinking this group is special quite yet, but the Syracuse front five has allowed QB Tommy DeVito to get hammered over the last few years.

Ohio generated just one sack, partly because the Orange spent so much time blasting away for Sean Tucker and a ground attack that came close to hitting 300 yards.

Syracuse has to keep this simple. Run, don’t let Rutgers get takeaways it can feed off of, repeat.

What’s Going To Happen

It’s a huge game for both teams.

Syracuse pulled off one of its most surprising performances in years, and Rutgers obliterated a Temple team that was – and still is – supposed to be a whole lot stronger than it’s been in a few seasons.

Both running games will work, but Rutgers will be more disruptive and they’ll win this on – yeah – takeaways.

Rutgers vs Syracuse Prediction, Line

Rutgers 33, Syracuse 23

Line: Rutgers -2, o/u: 52.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

