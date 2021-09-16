Rutgers vs Delaware Prediction, Game Preview

Rutgers vs Delaware prediction and game preview.

Rutgers vs Delaware Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: SHI Stadium, Piscataway, NJ

Network: BTN

– Sign up and stream college football all season long on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

Rutgers (2-0) vs Delaware (2-0) Game Preview

Why Delaware Will Win

The offense hasn’t been anything great, and the defense hasn’t been a brick wall, but against Rutgers just one thing matters – do you make mistakes?

The Blue Hens have been air-tight so far.

Rutgers has been a takeaway machine – screwing up Temple and Syracuse with eight forced turnovers – and capitalizing on the mistakes. Delaware isn’t going to make it so easy.

Against Maine and St. Francis, the Blue Hen offense has yet to turn the ball over and has been flagged just five times for 33 yards. However …

– Week 3 College Football Expert Picks

Why Rutgers Will Win

Delaware just doesn’t have the offense.

It doesn’t take a lot of chances, but it also doesn’t have enough of a running game to matter. Rutgers can get up early and break the Blue Hens out of their shell. Force them to try pressing a bit to get the O going, and that’s when the takeaways come.

That happens with pressure. Rutgers has been amazing at getting into the backfield, the hits and big plays are coming from all sides, and offenses keep making lots and lots of mistakes.

QB Noah Vedral isn’t taking any big shots, but he’s been ultra-careful with the ball, he’s been accurate enough on his midrange throws, and the defense does the rest.

– Week 3 College Football Schedule, Predictions, Game Previews

What’s Going To Happen

Delaware just doesn’t have enough offense to push through the Rutgers defensive front.

The Scarlet Knights will keep generating pressure, but it’ll still be more of a grind overall than they might like.

Don’t expect any sort of a shootout, but the Rutgers running game will start to work late, Vedral will take the attack on a good scoring drive after halftime, and everyone will start to breathe easier.

– Week 2 NFL Expert Picks

Rutgers vs Delaware Prediction, Line

Rutgers 34, Delaware 16

Line: COMING, o/u: COMING

ATS Confidence out of 5: COMING

Must See Rating: 1.5

5: Steve is proud of you

1: Ordinary Joe

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings