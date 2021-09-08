Purdue vs UConn Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs UConn prediction and game preview.

Purdue vs UConn Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 11

Game Time: 3:00 ET

Venue: Pratt & Whitney Stadium, East Hartford, CT

Network: CBS Sports Network

Purdue (1-0) vs UConn (0-2) Game Preview

Why UConn Will Win

At least there’s a bit of a new direction.

It’s been a rough several years for UConn football with no production, a move into the world of the independents, and no season in 2020. Instead of coming out roaring, the Huskies got rocked in their first two games, with an embarrassing 38-28 loss to Holy Cross last week.

Head coach Randy Edsall was going to step down at the end of the season, but he’s doing it now with defensive coordinator Lou Spanos taking over.

This really might be in the mix for the worst team in the country debate, but but the Huskies do have parts.

Kevin Mensah is a solid back who just needs a little room to move, a few receivers can make plays if they get the ball in their hands, and Omar Fortt is a terrific linebacker who leads a group that can get behind the line.

Why Purdue Will Win

Purdue has to simply maintain its focus and use this as the chance to get the O going like it’s supposed to.

The team came up with a solid 30-21 win over Oregon State to open the season with Jack Plummer throwing for over 300 yards with two scores and no turnovers, but the running game didn’t work.

It’s Purdue, so it’s about the passing game – the receiving corps should be the best yet in the Jeff Brohm era – but this week the ground game eats. The Boilermakers should be able to move the chains however they want to.

What’s Going To Happen

Again, it’s about focus. The Boilermakers had a good game to start, and next week it has a trip to Notre Dame. This is the week to get the pass rush going, find a running game, and get Plummer more live reps to get ready for what’s coming.

UConn is going to just try to keep going forward and find something that it can build on. Just getting a few points against a Power Five team would be a start.

Purdue vs UConn Prediction, Line

Purdue 52, UConn 6

Line: Purdue -34, o/u: 59

ATS Confidence out of 5: 4

Must See Rating: 1.5

