Purdue vs Oregon State Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Oregon State prediction and game preview.

Purdue vs Oregon State Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 4

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Ross-Ade Stadium, West Lafayette, IN

Network: FS1

Purdue (0-0) vs Oregon State (0-0) Game Preview

Oregon State Will Win

The offense should be even more balanced with a more versatile attack that uses more parts than the main man at running back.

The Beavers lose star RB Jermar Jefferson, but there’s a nice group of various backs to step in and replace the production. The receivers are a plus, and the addition of Colorado transfer QB Sam Noyer – a second-team All-Pac-12 performer last year – to go along with Chance Nolan, brings another good option to run the attack.

Purdue might get back star end George Karlaftis after he was hurt for most of last year, but the pass rush still has to prove it can do more after finishing last in the Big Ten in sacks.

Oregon State was 13th in the nation in fewest tackles for loss allowed and did a great job for the ground game. It’s an all-star loaded line that should be one of the team’s biggest strengths.

Why Purdue Will Win

The passing game should take things to another level.

Nine starters are back on an offense that wasn’t quite good enough last year, but should explode even with WR Rondale Moore doing his thing for the Arizona Cardinals.

Jack Plummer got the starting quarterback nod in a fall camp battle – he brings a bit of mobility to the gig – and the receivers and tight ends should be as productive as any in the Big Ten.

The Oregon State secondary has decent parts, but it didn’t get a lick of help from the pass rush last season and there’s still a question mark over the potential of the D line. Give Plummer time, and there’s going to be a problem for the Beavers.

What’s Going To Happen

The Purdue offense will be far sharper.

Oregon State will have the passing game and the pop to keep up, but the Purdue pass rush will be a little stronger with Karlaftis roaring back to his pre-injury form.

Both teams will hit the other hard with big plays, and the Beavers will come up with enough of a balance to make this a battle into the fourth quarter. When needed, Purdue’s defense will be just a wee bit better than Oregon State’s.

Purdue vs Oregon State Prediction, Line

Purdue 38, Oregon State 30

Purdue -7, o/u: 65

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

