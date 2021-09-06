Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills prediction, game preview, and fantasy player to watch.

Pittsburgh Steelers vs Buffalo Bills Broadcast

Date: Sunday, September 12

Game Time: 1:00 ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium, Orchard Park, NY

Network: CBS

Pittsburgh (0-0) vs Buffalo (0-0) Game Preview

Why Pittsburgh Will Win

The offense should work a whole lot better.

There are still issues – more on that in a moment – but Ben Roethlisberger should be fresh and solid in the opener with a strong group of playmakers to work with.

There’s a real, live superstar running back in Najee Harris to potentially take over, but the passing game should be able to spread it around to keep things moving

The defense should once again generate one of the pass rushes in the NFL, and all the pressure should generate a slew of big plays – the Steelers will be among the league leaders in takeaways.

But …

Why Buffalo Will Win

The Pittsburgh offensive line will be an issue.

Yes, Steeler Nation is tired of hearing about how bad the front five was – and could be – and there’s been some reworking done, but it really will be a problem early on.

Buffalo won’t have the pass rush the Steelers will, but it should be able to at least bother Roethlisberger enough to be a factor. Pittsburgh forces takeaways, and so will Buffalo.

Fantasy Football Player To Watch

RB Najee Harris, Pittsburgh

Mike Tomlin isn’t shy about feeding his running backs the ball in a variety of ways. To be fair to the 2020 backs, there wasn’t any room to move – but they didn’t exactly make a whole lot of things happen on their own. Enter Harris, who has all the potential and upside to be Le’Veon Bell or James Conner in this attack, but …

What’s Going To Happen

Really, can the Pittsburgh offensive line block enough to get the ground game moving?

The Buffalo defensive front will give up yards on the ground, but the Steelers will try to make a point by pounding away right out of the gate.

Josh Allen will have to do it all – Buffalo won’t run a lick – and he’ll come through with two big scoring drives in the second half in a good comeback in a great game.

Buffalo Bills vs Pittsburgh Steelers Prediction, Line

Buffalo 26, Pittsburgh 24

Buffalo -6.5, o/u: 48.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2.5

Must See Rating: 4

